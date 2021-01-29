Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Up 5.5%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shares shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $47.65. 9,051,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 4,491,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,239,000 after buying an additional 194,569 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after buying an additional 721,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $21,865,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

