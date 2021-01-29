Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Posts Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 3.20-3.40 EPS.

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.12. 13,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Knight Equity boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.