KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

