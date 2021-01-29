Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Gap Down to $2.13

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $1.83. Kintara Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 16,324 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

