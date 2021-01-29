Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,444 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.42. 185,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,181,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 293.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.