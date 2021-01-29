Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

KMI stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 616,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,181,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

