Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to $30.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Keyera from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Keyera stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

