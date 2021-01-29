KeyCorp Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $215.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of SWKS opened at $159.79 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

