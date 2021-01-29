KeyCorp Comments on Primoris Services Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.98.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

PRIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Primoris Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,900.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.