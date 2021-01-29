Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 35,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLW opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

