Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBJ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

