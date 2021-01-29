Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8,468.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

Shares of SPGI opened at $318.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.77 and its 200-day moving average is $341.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

