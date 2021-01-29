Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 223.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,525 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,622 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

HBAN opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

