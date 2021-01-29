Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 11,082.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY opened at $103.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.74 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $115.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,094 shares of company stock valued at $62,534,253 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.