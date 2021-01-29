Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

