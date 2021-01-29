Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 36,355 BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BBN opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

