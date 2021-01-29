Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,403.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $25.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

