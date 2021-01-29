Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Shares Gap Down to $415.00

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $415.00, but opened at $400.00. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) shares last traded at $414.48, with a volume of 55,480 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a market cap of £416.70 million and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 350.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

