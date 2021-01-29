Keep3rV1 1-Day Volume Hits $15.03 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for about $326.14 or 0.00961418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $65.23 million and $15.03 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00050259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00126202 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00265121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00064868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00333009 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.