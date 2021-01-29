Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 883,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,133,000 after buying an additional 666,173 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 94,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 70,449 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in NextEra Energy by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 301,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 226,010 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 46,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

