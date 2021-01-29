KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company.

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.00. 127,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,781. KE has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

