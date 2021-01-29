KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $32.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.42.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
KBR stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $3,987,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
