KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $32.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

KBR stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $3,987,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

