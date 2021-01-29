Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $240.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.55.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $207.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $23,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 409.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.