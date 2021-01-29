Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 4,767,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 2,193,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

KALA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $425.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

