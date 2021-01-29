Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) Receives £112.43 Average PT from Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is £110.29 ($144.09).

JET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

LON:JET traded up GBX 330 ($4.31) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 8,380 ($109.49). The company had a trading volume of 262,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,833. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 1-year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,247.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,477.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

