Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 4.21.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

