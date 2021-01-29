Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $996,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,013,850.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $984,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $532,894.44.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $823,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $857,550.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $923,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $894,150.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.