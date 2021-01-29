Juggernaut (JGN) Market Cap Reaches $812,614.28

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $812,614.28 and approximately $179,875.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00047799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00121480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00253716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00032965 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

