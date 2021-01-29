JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after buying an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 78,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,996,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.82. 2,874,059 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

