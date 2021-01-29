JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale cut adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of adidas to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $160.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 117.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.34 and a 200-day moving average of $161.94. adidas has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

