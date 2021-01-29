JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $169.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average is $149.97. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

