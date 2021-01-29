JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €400.00 Price Target for Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA) (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA) (EPA:DIM) has been given a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

EPA:DIM opened at €331.00 ($389.41) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €301.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €294.48.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA) alerts:

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.