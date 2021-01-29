JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021 // Comments off

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €34.87 ($41.02).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €33.03 ($38.86) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.31.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.