JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €34.87 ($41.02).

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €33.03 ($38.86) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.31.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.