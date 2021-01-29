JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€26.50” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021 // Comments off

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.05 ($25.94).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.