JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €100.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.20 ($107.29).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €87.10 ($102.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €90.21 and a 200-day moving average of €88.49. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

