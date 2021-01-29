Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Trading Up 6%

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.08. Approximately 413,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 799,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,189 shares in the company, valued at $719,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at $934,798.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,014 shares of company stock worth $1,426,383. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 25,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.