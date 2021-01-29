Joint Ventures (JOINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29,067.79

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $29,067.79 and approximately $5,523.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00065893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.00832216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.99 or 0.04058885 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017209 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

