Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 186.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,312 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after buying an additional 1,049,354 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 292.9% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 497.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 795,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 297.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 630,938 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $49.25. 89,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

