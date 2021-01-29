Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.79.

JCI traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 165,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,855. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

