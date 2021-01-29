Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.79.

Shares of JCI opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

