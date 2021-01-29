John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stake Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

JHMM opened at $45.78 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74.

