Jobchain (JOB) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $815.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a token. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,954,104,855 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

