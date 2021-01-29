JMP Securities Increases Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $60.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,464. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.