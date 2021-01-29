JMP Securities Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $355.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.14.

Shares of FB opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $754.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.44 and a 200-day moving average of $267.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

