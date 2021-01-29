JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 169.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $81.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

