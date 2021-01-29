JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 185.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDY opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

