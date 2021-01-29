JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $786,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,223 shares of company stock worth $226,035,625 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $212.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.18 and its 200 day moving average is $149.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $238.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

