JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $66.52. 2,940,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,791,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKS. CICC Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

