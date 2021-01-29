JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU remained flat at $$14.65 on Friday. 108,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,653,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on JBLU. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.