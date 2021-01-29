Jeffrey B. Hackman Sells 1,900 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $85,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey B. Hackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00.

Shares of KFRC opened at $43.90 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $963.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Kforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

